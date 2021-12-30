This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
By Sarah Tate
December 30, 2021
Everyone loves a good deal, especially when it comes to finding a tasty meal at a fraction of the price of a fine-dining restaurant. However, every once in a while you may want to splurge on a deliciously decadent meal.
LoveFood recently compiled a list of the most expensive restaurant in each state, from high-scale steakhouses to restaurants with freshly-caught seafood. To determine which restaurants made the cut, the site found the most expensive main course offered at restaurants around the country, excluding spots that only offer prix fixe or testing menus. What they found were some pricy meals that promise a true fine-dining experience.
So which North Carolina restaurant is said to be the most expensive in the entire state?
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in Charlotte prides itself for providing "an unforgettable dining experience" at "one of the most upscale restaurants in Charlotte," according to its website. Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive restaurant in the state:
"For once, the priciest steak on the menu isn't wagyu beef, though that will set you back $75 for just 3oz. At steakhouse chain Del Frisco's, it's the Prime Tomahawk that takes the crown as priciest main dish, costing $130. You can save a little cash by making it a meal for two with side dishes, an extra $20. Though steak dominates the menu here, other dishes include a Colorado Lamb Rack ($77), high-end seafood, and a Roasted Cauliflower Steak ($30)."
Check out the full list here.