This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

January 14, 2022

Waffles with fried chicken
Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like chicken and waffles. A perfect dish blending sweet and savory, you'll find this dish on most brunch and breakfast menus. Like most classic dishes, some people may put an exciting spin on it.

Since there are many eateries serving this iconic dish, where can you find the best one in all of Colorado? LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.

For the best chicken and waffles in the Centennial State, writers say you should head over to...

The Brutal Poodle!

This is what writers said about the unique restaurant and its dish:

"For chicken and waffles with a bit of heat, look no further than Denver's laid-back joint The Brutal Poodle. Their jalapeño and Cheddar cornbread waffle and hand-battered fried chicken breast dish comes complete with spicy sriracha maple syrup. Customers say the dish is excellent and they all love the spicy twist."

If you're coming for the chicken and waffles, make sure you stick around for their yummy drinks, as well!

You can find The Brutal Poodle at 1967 South Broadway in Denver. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

