This Restaurant Serves The Most Delicious Chicken And Waffles In Florida

There's nothing like chicken and waffles. A perfect dish blending sweet and savory, you'll find this dish on most brunch and breakfast menus. Like most classic dishes, some people may put an exciting spin on it.

Since there are many eateries serving this iconic dish, where can you find the best one in all of Florida? LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.

For the best chicken and waffles in Florida, writers say you should head over to...

Yardbird!

This is what writers said about the hot restaurant and its dish:

"One of the hottest spots in Miami Beach, James Beard-nominated Yardbird has been serving some unbelievably tasty fried chicken since it opened. While other menu items at this upscale chicken restaurant might distract you, it's the poultry you should look out for. The fried chicken was inspired by owner John Kunkel's grandmother’s recipe and takes 27 hours to prepare. It's then served with honey hot sauce, spiced watermelon, sharp Cheddar waffles and bourbon maple syrup – perfection."