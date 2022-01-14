Zac Brown Band To Make Phoenix Stop On 2022 International Tour

Zac Brown Band will make a stop in Phoenix on their 2022 international tour, according to a news release. The Arizona Diamondbacks Events and Entertainment along with Live Nation Entertainment will welcome the band to Chase Field on November 19th, 2022.

The "Out in the Middle Tour" will showcase the band's "old-school country roots and southern-rock style."

Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said in the news release:

"Chase Field has become a premiere venue for major acts and touring shows. We are proud and excited to be hosting the multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band and welcoming their valued fans for an incredible event experience."

Chase Field announced on Twitter:

"Loving this news is easy. @zacbrownband is coming to #ChaseField this November!