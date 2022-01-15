'Full House' Cast Comes Together For Bob Saget's Funeral

Bob Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday with his family and closest friends in attendance.

According to People, Saget's Full House costars were in attendance, including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Other comedians and friends of Saget were at the funeral as well.

People said they were photographed outside the funeral home. A photo shows Stamos, Coulier and Mayer were among the pallbearers at the funeral.

At the service, Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo honored her husband by putting her wedding ring on a gold chain and wearing it as a necklace.

Saget died Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. After his autopsy was completed, officials said there was no evidence of foul play or drug use. Investigators said they noticed signs of a sudden medical emergency, however.

Here's a look at who was in attendance at Saget's funeral, according to People: