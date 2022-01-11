Cops Think They Know Bob Saget's Cause Of Death

On Sunday, comedian and Full House star Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando at the age of 65. At the time, no cause of death was given, however the Orange County Sheriff's Office did state that "detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Since the medical examiner has to wait up to 10 to 12 weeks for the toxicology results, it could be a while before an official cause of death is determined, however, investigators revealed to TMZ what they think was behind Saget's passing. Law enforcement officials say they noticed signs of a sudden medical emergency like a heart attack or a stroke.

Apparently, the position the actor's body was found in, face-up on his bed with his left arm over his chest and his right arm next to him, is in line with how a victim of a heart attack would be discovered. That, combined with the fact that there is no evidence of drug use or foul play, is why authorities suspect it was a heart attack. On top of that, a few days earlier, Saget revealed he recently had COVID, and there are reports of blood clots, which cause heart attacks, being a possible complication of the virus.

As for his final hours, Bob performed a stand-up show in Jacksonville on Saturday night then made the two-hour trek to Orlando. He got into his hotel room at 2:17 a.m. and his body was discovered at 4 p.m. All the lights in his room were off and there were no signs of any kind of disturbance or issue during the night.

The investigation is ongoing.