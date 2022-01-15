Imagine Dragons Kick Off iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2022 With Powerful Show

Imagine Dragons kicked off the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One with a high-energy set, packed with their biggest hits. The band launched into “Believer,” blasting confetti into the crowd at the iconic Los Angeles venue, The Forum, on Saturday night (January 15).

“What a beauty, what a pleasure to be here, experiencing real music with real, live people,” frontman Dan Reynolds said, welcoming the audience to ALTer EGO 2022. Reynolds encouraged everyone to “just unwind” and “let go of all the stresses” after a “hard couple of years,” right before the band performed their 2017 hit, “Whatever It Takes.” Reynolds also shared a personal story before performing “Demons,” admitting that he previously struggled with seeking therapy for anxiety and depression because he feared seeking help was weakness. “I’m here to tell you there is no truth in that,” Reynolds learned. “Talking to someone makes you incredibly strong, incredibly wise. Talking to someone will save your life, and your life is always worth living… I love you, I’m here for you, you’ll achieve all your dreams.”