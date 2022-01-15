Proposal During Coldplay's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Set Will Make You Cry

Two concert goers celebrated a special moment during the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One on Saturday night (January 15). During Coldplay’s performance of “A Sky Full Of Stars,” as glowing wristbands illuminated the iconic venue, a man proposed to his partner — and now they’re engaged!

The heartfelt moment at The Forum in Los Angeles, California was caught on camera. The video shows the happy couple celebrating their new engagement as nearby audience members applauded, and soon after, social media users gushed with congratulatory messages. Watch the sentimental moment, shared on Twitter by iHeartRadio's Los Angeles-based ALT 98.7, here: