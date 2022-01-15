Proposal During Coldplay's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Set Will Make You Cry
By Kelly Fisher
January 16, 2022
Two concert goers celebrated a special moment during the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One on Saturday night (January 15). During Coldplay’s performance of “A Sky Full Of Stars,” as glowing wristbands illuminated the iconic venue, a man proposed to his partner — and now they’re engaged!
The heartfelt moment at The Forum in Los Angeles, California was caught on camera. The video shows the happy couple celebrating their new engagement as nearby audience members applauded, and soon after, social media users gushed with congratulatory messages. Watch the sentimental moment, shared on Twitter by iHeartRadio's Los Angeles-based ALT 98.7, here:
A proposal during ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ 😍 Congrats 💍 #iHeartALT2022 @coldplay @iHeartRadio pic.twitter.com/kxGSqVskwT— ALT 98.7 (@ALT987fm) January 16, 2022
Coldplay released “A Sky Full Of Stars” on Ghost Stories, the band’s smash 2014 album. Frontman Chris Martin delivers the heartfelt lyrics: “'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars/ I’m gonna give you my heart/ ‘Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars/ ‘Cause you light up the path…'Cause in a sky, 'cause in a sky full of stars/ I think I saw you.” Coldplay was one of many big-name artists to join the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO lineup this year, along with Imagine Dragons, WILLOW, All Time Low, Twenty One Pilots and other fan-favorites.