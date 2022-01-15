Coldplay Seamlessly Blends The Old With New During Expansive ALTer EGO Set

During Coldplay's iHeartRadio Album Release Party a few months back, Martin opened up about the creative process behind Music of the Spheres, the band's ninth studio album. "Each record sort of tells us what it wants to be. The last record we made was called everyday life and that was kind of, a very personal album we were trying to make universal," he explained. "And I feel like this one is trying to make the universal personal."

With nine albums already under their belt, Martin recently declared Coldplay will eventually stop releasing new music and focus solely on touring their extensive catalog. “Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that, I think we will only tour,” Martin told the BBC. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then.”

Whether this proves true or not, Coldplay's outing at ALTer EGO shows there's no band better when it comes to live shows. The band takes fans through their many albums' worth of songs, seamlessly blending the old with the new, while always bringing an infectious energy to their performance.

Fans have more than just music to look forward to when checking out Coldplay's future concerts. The band has committed to limiting its carbon footprint while out on the road. Coldplay revealed that, while touring Music of the Spheres, However, they will be as eco-friendly as possible, with fans on the dancefloor helping to generate energy, and the trek will cut down their CO2 emissions by 50% from the last time they had toured.

Coldplay's future is looking brighter than ever. All we have to do is watch their ALTer EGO to see that.