Texas SWAT Responds Hostage Situation At Colleyville Synagogue
By Dani Medina
January 15, 2022
A Texas SWAT team is responding to a reported incident at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a man has taken people hostage during a service at Congregation Beth Israel. It's unclear yet if anyone is injured or if the man is armed.
Residents in the immediate area are being evacuated, according to a tweet from the Colleyville Police Department. The synagogue is located at 6100 Pleasant Run Road.
We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area.— Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) January 15, 2022
The service was being live streamed on Facebook but has since been taken down, according to the Star-Telegram. People commenting on the live stream on Facebook said a man was holding people hostage. They heard an "angry man" ranting, but the video did not show what was happening.
This is a developing story.