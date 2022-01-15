Texas SWAT Responds Hostage Situation At Colleyville Synagogue

A Texas SWAT team is responding to a reported incident at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a man has taken people hostage during a service at Congregation Beth Israel. It's unclear yet if anyone is injured or if the man is armed.

Residents in the immediate area are being evacuated, according to a tweet from the Colleyville Police Department. The synagogue is located at 6100 Pleasant Run Road.