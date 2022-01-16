'16 And Pregnant' Alum Jordan Cashmyer Dead At 26

Jordan Cashmyer, one of the teenagers featured on the MTV's reality series 16 and Pregnant, died Sunday (January 16) at the age of 26.

Cashmyer's stepmother, Jessica, confirmed news of her death in a post shared on Jordan's father Dennis' Facebook account.

“Last night I received a call no parent wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old,” Jessica Cashmyer wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, ever. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.”