'16 And Pregnant' Alum Jordan Cashmyer Dead At 26
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2022
Jordan Cashmyer, one of the teenagers featured on the MTV's reality series 16 and Pregnant, died Sunday (January 16) at the age of 26.
Cashmyer's stepmother, Jessica, confirmed news of her death in a post shared on Jordan's father Dennis' Facebook account.
“Last night I received a call no parent wants. My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old,” Jessica Cashmyer wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, ever. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.”
A cause of death was not confirmed as of Sunday (January 16) afternoon.
Cashmyer, her relatives and her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor were all featured on the MTV series in 2014, which documented her struggles during her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter Evie.
The couple separated after the episode aired and the Cashmyers initially shared custody with Taylor's parents and later signed over custody rights to Taylor's mother on a temporary basis.
Cashmyer was arrested for drug possession in 2017, but had publicly shared her progress in her battle with addiction, which included her family announcing her year of sobriety in January 2021.