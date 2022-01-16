Aaliyah's Family Honors Late R&B Singer On Her 43rd Birthday
By Dani Medina
Aaliyah's family honored what would have been the late singer's 43rd birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post Sunday.
With a photo of a flower arrangement, candles and an unreleased version of Aaliyah singing "Ave Maria" playing in the background, the family of the "Princess of R&B" said:
"To You Our Love Flowers. From Above Candles From The World. We Will See You Again Bask In The Day God Sent You We Will See You And Your Comrades Again Not Yet, Not Yet."
The message was written from Aaliyah's mom, dad and brother, and was signed, "All Who Truly Loved You and Love You Still. Forever More."
In another post, Aaliyah's family posted a throwback photo with the caption, "Happy Birthday, baby girl! Today, we celebrate your life, legacy, and beautiful soul. You brought so much light and passion to everyone you met and everything you did. You remain forever in our hearts and minds."
To honor Aaliyah, her family announced a collaboration with clothing brand Chalk Line to release the Bricklayers jersey Aaliyah wore at the 1996 MTV Rock N' Roll Jock B-Ball Jam.
Earlier this month, Aaliyah's uncle Barry Hankerson confirmed the late singer's forthcoming posthumous album Unstoppable would be released in January. The album features Ne-Yo, Snoop Dogg, Future and Drake.
Aaliyah died in August 2001 in a plane crash on its way from the Bahamas to Florida after filming her music video for "Rock the Boat." She was 22.