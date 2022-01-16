Aaliyah's Family Honors Late R&B Singer On Her 43rd Birthday

Aaliyah's family honored what would have been the late singer's 43rd birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post Sunday.

With a photo of a flower arrangement, candles and an unreleased version of Aaliyah singing "Ave Maria" playing in the background, the family of the "Princess of R&B" said:

"To You Our Love Flowers. From Above Candles From The World. We Will See You Again Bask In The Day God Sent You We Will See You And Your Comrades Again Not Yet, Not Yet."

The message was written from Aaliyah's mom, dad and brother, and was signed, "All Who Truly Loved You and Love You Still. Forever More."