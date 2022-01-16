Josh Paul Announces Exit From Daughtry: 'Now Is The Moment For Change'

And then there were five.

Daughtry bass player Josh Paul announced Sunday he is leaving the band. In an Instagram post, Paul said "now is the moment for change."

"Today, I announce my departure from the band. For the last fifteen years, Daughtry has been a second family and musical adventure. It has been both an honor and a pleasure to share the stage with the guys. My gratitude for having shared this experience and enjoying the friendship is immeasurable. Its been a helluva ride fellas!" Paul said.

Paul has been the bass player of Daughtry since 2006. He was one of four original members of the band, alongside Jeremy Brady, Josh Steely and Joey Barnes. Paul is the latest band member to announce his exit from Daughtry since drummer Robin Diaz in 2014.