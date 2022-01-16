Kings Of Leon Were On Fire With Killer ALTer EGO Performance
By Emily Lee
January 16, 2022
On Saturday (January 15), Kings of Leon took the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. After taking a lengthy hiatus between their 2016 album Walls and their most recent project, which debuted last year, fans were thrilled to see the band performing live once again.
The epic set kicked off with 'Crawl,' followed by 'Waste' and 'Time in Disguise.' The crowd went wild when Kings of Leon started playing their massively popular track 'Sex on Fire.' The energy stayed high as they went into 'Find Me' and 'On Call.' Closing out their memorable set, Kings of Leon finished strong with a run of 'Closer,' 'Use Somebody' and 'Bandit.'
.@KingsOfLeon's performance is on FIRE 🔥🔥🔥 Watch it NOW only on @livexlive: https://t.co/mX76zMoHvl #iHeartALT2022 pic.twitter.com/mgeHaM9qlt— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 16, 2022
Earlier this year, Kings of Leon made history as 'Time in Disguise' became the first minted music NFT to go to space. A live recording of the track was on board the first all-civilian mission to space when the Inspiration4 SpaceX crew began their three-day mission back in September. "It means so much to us to be a part of this historic moment," the band told People at the time. "When we wrote and recorded 'Time in Disguise' in the studio, we always thought it had a spacy feel to it and then the visuals from our live show have that vibe, as well."
"To now have that song and those images be a part of something as historic as this is really cool, and having it raise money for a cause we've always cared so much about, makes it even better," they continued. "We believe doing things like participating in this massive moment, not only generates money but generates awareness for the charity and the role NFTs can play in the future of raising money and restructuring the music industry."
'Time in Disguise' was featured on their latest album When You See Yourself, which they released in March 2021 after their four-year hiatus. When You See Yourself is Kings of Leon's eighth full-length album.