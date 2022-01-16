WATCH: Kane Brown Teaches 7-Year-Old Fan How To 'Soulja Boy' On Stage

Kane Brown brought a special guest on stage during the "Blessed & Free Tour" at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

No, it wasn't Chase Rice or Restless Road. It was a 7-year-old boy who says he is Brown's No. 1 fan.

In a video The Nash News posted on Instagram, the young fan joined Brown on stage and Brown taught him how to do the "Soulja Boy" dance. Brown's band played the song and Brown taught the fan how to "hit that Superman." The kid had star presence, for sure, adorably hyping up the crowd, too.

Brown's Saturday night show is one of the first stops on the back half of the "Blessed & Free Tour." Next up, Brown, Rice and Restless Road are stopping in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Chicago, Illinois and Portland, Oregon, to name a few. The tour ends in Las Vegas on February 6.