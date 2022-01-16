WWE Superstar Requests Release From Company
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2022
Former Cruiserweight Champion Mustafa Ali has publicly requested his release from WWE.
Ali shared a following statement on his verified Twitter Sunday (January 16) along with the tweet, "I am requesting my release from WWE."
"I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling," Ali wrote. "Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.
"Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE."
Ali signed with WWE in 2016, initially competing in the Cruiserweight Classic as a replacement before earning a full-time contract.
The Illinois native was a key competitor in the Cruiserweight Division and the company's 205 Live show during its initial launch, having won the Cruiserweight championship
i am requesting my release from wwe pic.twitter.com/Q1QP8SA5zV— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 16, 2022
Last month, Toni Storm, a former NXT UK Women's champion and recent contender for the SmackDown Women's championship, was reported to be "gone" from the company, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, who said "those that I spoke to within WWE believe Toni Storm asked for her release."
WWE's last round of multiple releases came in November when eight wrestlers were released and the company has since released former WWE Champion WWE Champion Jeff Hardy and now Storm, bringing its total to 85 in 2021.
Since last February, WWE has released on-screen talent from its RAW, SmackDown and/or NXT shows during every month of 2021 excluding September.