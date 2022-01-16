WWE Superstar Requests Release From Company

Former Cruiserweight Champion Mustafa Ali has publicly requested his release from WWE.

Ali shared a following statement on his verified Twitter Sunday (January 16) along with the tweet, "I am requesting my release from WWE."

"I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling," Ali wrote. "Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.

"Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE."

Ali signed with WWE in 2016, initially competing in the Cruiserweight Classic as a replacement before earning a full-time contract.

The Illinois native was a key competitor in the Cruiserweight Division and the company's 205 Live show during its initial launch, having won the Cruiserweight championship