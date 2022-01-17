Lzzy Hale Reveals Why She And Evanescence Cover Linkin Park On Tour

Ever since opening night of their co-headlining tour, Lzzy Hale has joined Evanescence on stage to cover Linkin Park's "Heavy." During a recent interview, the Halestorm frontwoman revealed the reason why she and Amy Lee decided to perform that particular song together.

“[Amy and I] were lobbing a couple of ideas back and forth and then, all of a sudden, we landed on Linkin Park. And [we thought], you know what? That would be really cool because inadvertently it would be a tribute to Chester, but also, everything that this song has been about, we’ve all been through that – everybody," she explained during a recent interview. “And so it’s almost this like very church moment where you walk out onstage and you’re, like, ‘All right. This is my church. These are my people. We’re all doing this together.'”

Watch Hale and Lee cover "Heavy" together for the first time above.

Halestorm and Evanescence are back on the road after being forced to reschedule tour dates due to COVID-19 exposure.

"We’ve done everything we could to try and make it work but with multiple positive Covid tests in our touring party it just wouldn’t be right to continue the show schedule as is,” Evanescence wrote on social media last month. “All the bands and crews have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real b***h! We are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that.”