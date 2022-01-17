Måneskin Announce 'Saturday Night Live' Debut Date

Måneskin have announced their Saturday Night Live debut — and it's this week!

"Don’t miss next Saturday the 22nd, our live performance at the @nbc’s Saturday Night Live show Can't wait @nbcsnl" the band tweeted. Former cast member Will Forte is set to take on hosting duties.

This will be the show's second episode of the new year. Bleachers made their SNL debut on Saturday (January 15), and band leader Jack Antonoff brought out his dad to play guitar to celebrate the special occasion.

See the announcement below.