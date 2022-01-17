Måneskin Announce 'Saturday Night Live' Debut Date

By Katrina Nattress

January 17, 2022

Maneskin
Photo: Francis Delacroix

Måneskin have announced their Saturday Night Live debut — and it's this week!

"Don’t miss next Saturday the 22nd, our live performance at the @nbc’s Saturday Night Live show Can't wait @nbcsnl" the band tweeted. Former cast member Will Forte is set to take on hosting duties.

This will be the show's second episode of the new year. Bleachers made their SNL debut on Saturday (January 15), and band leader Jack Antonoff brought out his dad to play guitar to celebrate the special occasion.

See the announcement below.

If Måneskin's performance at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One over the weekend is any indicator, the SNL audience and viewers will be in for a treat when Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio take the stage. Their five-song set had fans "beggin" for more (get it?).

The Italian rockers' already electric 2022 comes on the heels of a breakout year in 2021, which was catapulted by their Eurovision win. The band recently discussed their exponential (and unexpected) rise to the top with the Los Angeles Times.

“The fact that there’s a band in the top of the charts playing just three instruments, it’s something that hasn’t happened for so long,” De Angelis said. “But we didn’t expect it to happen in such a short amount of time.”

