12 Guinea Pigs Survive Marshall Fire, Freezing Temperatures In Superior

A Colorado homeowner is happy to be reunited with her pets after the Marshall Fire tore through her neighborhood.

The homeowner, who wishes to stay anonymous, says she was forced to leave behind nine guinea pigs, two of which belonged to a friend, when someone from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office told her to evacuate. She was able to grab one before she left.

"I was just ill that I left them behind," the homeowner recounts the experience. "I felt so sick inside for days. There was nothing I could do. I’m the worst pet parent ever."

She ended up driving to Fort Collins to stay with Natalie Riggs, the owner of Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue. It wasn't until Saturday afternoon (January 15) when the homeowner got word from her neighbor that her Superior home survived the flames.

Unfortunately, when she tried entering the neighborhood, authorities kept her from entering the area.

"I said, 'Please, oh please, I need to care for the animals who haven’t had food or water for several days,'" the homeowner says, adding that the guinea pigs were sitting in freezing temperatures and no electricity. The pet owner then turned to Riggs, who pulled some strings to get someone to get inside the Superior home.

"By some miracle, they were all alive," Riggs said. She had a veterinarian on standby to check the animals, which were transferred to her home until the homeowner can get back into their house. Reporters say the homeowner is staying in a hotel for the time being. No word on when her home will be ready for her to move back into.