Altercation Over Jacket Ends In Stabbing And Fatal Shooting At Detroit Club

A security guard was stabbed and a man was shot after an argument over a jacket turned violent.

According to FOX 2, police say an altercation began at the VIP club "Cash Only" between a security guard and a patron on Sunday (January 16) around 12:10 a.m.

The club, located in the basement of the steakhouse Prime and Proper on Griswold Street in Detroit, has a policy of no cell phones and no coats.

A source close to FOX 2 said a 52-year-old suspect became violent with security guards after asking him multiple times to remove his coat. When he refused, security began to remove the man from the club; he pulled out a knife and began stabbing the 51-year-old security guard.

Another guard grabbed his concealed weapon and yelled at the man to stop and drop the knife, when the man failed to do so, he shot and killed the suspect.

Sources also told the news outlet that the security guard sustained life-threatening injuries and underwent a five-hour surgery on Monday (January 17).

Justin Near, a spokesperson from the restaurant, released a statement about the incident:

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred just after midnight on January 16 at Cash Only involving a guest and an employee of our third-party security contractor. We are working closely with authorities and have provided them with all security camera footage to assist in the investigation.

The well-being of our associates, guests, vendors, and community is our top priority, and we will be closed Sunday, January 16. We pray for the security officer's swift and full recovery following this attack and can report that he is now in stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital following emergency surgery.

Grief counseling is being made available to those affected as we navigate this tragedy, and we encourage anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Department."

Another spokesperson from Prime and Proper's owner, the Heirloom Hospitality Group, released a statement on Monday saying:

"Investigators have confirmed to us that they have all of the information – victim statements, witness statements, surveillance footage from multiple cameras, and more - as it relates to both the attacked – the contracted security officer - and the deceased, who was the aggressor.

"Police have turned that information over to the prosecutor's office for review, and there is no question as to who fired the weapon in self-defense."