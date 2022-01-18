Detroit Man Hit Friend With Car During Argument Over A Business, Sentenced

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 18, 2022

Handcuffs and Fingerprints
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan man has been sentenced to jail after hitting a former friend with his car during a business argument.

According to FOX 2, 25-year-old Ryan Philipps was sentenced to three years in prison after getting into an argument and hitting his former friend with his car in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Attorney General's Office said Philipps and the victim got into an argument over a marijuana grow business in August of 2019. Philipps hit the victim with his car and they suffered rib and femur fractures, an ACL tear, and road rash.

In September of 2021, Philipps was found guilty of reckless driving, causing serious impairment and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

He was originally charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and reckless driving causing serious impairment, FOX 2 reported.

The jury was told to pick one of the first three felony counts of assault to convict Philipps of if they found him guilty during the trial.

"Mr. Philipps committed a violent crime, and this sentence secures accountability for his actions," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. 

