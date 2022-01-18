Entire Street Of Michigan Neighborhood Freezes Over After Pipe Bursts

An entire block in Michigan is frozen over because of a city water main break.

According to WDIV 4, a street is filled with ice after a water main broke in the area of Harlow and Cambridge Avenue near 7 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side.

Due to the freezing temperatures in Michigan, the water from the leak froze over the street, keeping residents from leaving or getting to their homes and trapping cars in the ice.

The water from the pipe burst rose to about three feet before turning to ice, WDIV 4 reported.

Residents say the water began flowing along the street on Sunday night (January 16).

"It's been hectic. You can't even get to your house," Ashley Preston, a resident of the neighborhood, told WDIV 4. "I had to drive on the grass just to get to my house."

Video footage shows tire marks along the sidewalks and grass areas where residents drove to get around. You can also see children's toys frozen over and car tires inches deep into the frozen water.

The water leak has been fixed and crews from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department are working to clear the ice off the street.