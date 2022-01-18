Grandma Nails Blink-182 Cover, Challenges Travis Barker To A Drum Battle

Dorothea Taylor has made a name for herself by sharing flawless drum covers of rock songs (most notably blowing Hayley Williams' mind with a cover of Paramore's "Ain't It Fun"), and most recently the Godmother of Drumming absolutely slayed blink-182's "What's My Age Again" — effortlessly executing Travis Barker's parts (which is not an easy feat).

After she was done playing, Taylor explained how she loved that song because of Travis' ability to incorporate drum rudiments (flams, five stroke rolls, pataflaflas) into "punk rock drumming." She then challenged the blink-182 percussionist to a drum battle.

"You're never too old, and you're never too young, to start playing drums," Taylor said. "You probably never would have expected someone like me to play along to blink. I've learned my rudiments over the years and was able to incorporate and understand what Travis was playing."

"So, Travis Barker, are you watching?" she asked. "How about a drum battle?!"

Watch Taylor's cover above.

Nandi Bushell is on the other end of the age spectrum. The 11-year-old musical prodigy has been wowing the world with her drum battles and not only convinced Dave Grohl to partake in a drum battle, but also beat him handily.