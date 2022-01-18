Raiders Request Interviews With 2 Patriots For Vacancies: Report
By Jason Hall
January 18, 2022
Two New England Patriots employees are reportedly top candidates for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach and general manager vacancies.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders put in a request to interview Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo for their head coaching position and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their general manager position.
Mayo was selected by the Patriots at No. 10 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft and spent all eight of his NFL seasons in New England.
The former University of Tennessee standout was selected to the Pro Bowl twice (2010, 2012), earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2010, was the 2008 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was a member of the Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX team, as well as the franchise's 2010s All-Decade Team.
The #Raiders have put in a request to interview #Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo, source said. Their search begins. And that’s not all. They also requested de facto GM Dave Ziegler.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022
Ziegler has spent nine seasons with the Patriots scouting department and was promoted in 2021 after serving as assistant director of player personnel in 2020, which followed four years as director of pro personnel and three as assistant director of pro scouting.
He had previously spent three seasons serving a variety of roles within the Denver Broncos' scouting department before joining the Patriots.
The Raiders announced the termination of general manager Mike Mayock on Monday (January 17), two days after being eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Wild Card Round playoff matchup on Saturday (January 15).
Las Vegas hasn't not publicly addressed its decision on whether to retain interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who led the team to a 7-5 record after the team "parted ways" with former head coach Jon Gruden amid Gruden's controversial past emails in which he used racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language, surfacing in October.