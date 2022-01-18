Raiders Request Interviews With 2 Patriots For Vacancies: Report

Two New England Patriots employees are reportedly top candidates for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach and general manager vacancies.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders put in a request to interview Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo for their head coaching position and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their general manager position.

Mayo was selected by the Patriots at No. 10 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft and spent all eight of his NFL seasons in New England.

The former University of Tennessee standout was selected to the Pro Bowl twice (2010, 2012), earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2010, was the 2008 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was a member of the Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX team, as well as the franchise's 2010s All-Decade Team.