This Patriots Season Recap Will Get You Fired Up For The Playoffs

The New England Patriots are hours away from their first postseason appearance two years and there's reason to be excited about.

New England will face Buffalo for a third time, having split their two head-to-head regular season matchups with each team earning a road victory in 2021.

The Patriots will not only look to avenge their 33-21 loss on December 26, but also their second-place finish to the Bills in the AFC East Division standings during each of the past two seasons.

New England had previously held an 11-year streak as division champions and won 17 of the last 19 years, beginning in 2001 during former quarterback Tom Brady's second season. The only two seasons New England hadn't won the division were 2002 and 2008, when Brady experienced a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Similarly, this year's Patriots team has a promising young quarterback in rookie Mac Jones and a talented defensive unit.

The Patriots shared a video on their verified Twitter account Friday (January 14) recapping the entire preseason and 2021 regular season, which includes Jones' emergence as the team's starting quarterback, Brady's return to Foxborough for the first time since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the team's turnaround on a seven-game winning streak.