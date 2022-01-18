Recording Academy Reschedules 64th GRAMMY Awards In Las Vegas

By Kelly Fisher

January 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Recording Academy has rescheduled the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards after postponing the show because of COVID-19 concerns. The GRAMMY Awards have been rescheduled to Sunday, April 3, and will be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, officials announced Tuesday (January 18). The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is slated to “return as master of ceremonies for Music's Biggest Night.”

“We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, in part, after promising to announce additional details “soon.” “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy's mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS and our production partners at Fulwell 73 have shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution.”

The Recording Academy and CBS announced earlier this month that the GRAMMYs would be postponed as the omicron variant continued to surge. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority,” officials said at the time. See the full list of nominees here.

