Rihanna Shares Spicy Red Lingerie Pics Just In time For Valentines Day

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is all about her business and beauty these days. The billionaire songstress recently dropped a slew of hot and fiery photos of herself for her 117 million followers, while rocking a red lace bodysuit and matching fishnet tights from her Savage X Fenty collection, writing:

"Valentine’s Day is for me….but you can watch"

Savage X Fenty's official Instagram page also shared the jaw-dropping pics, writing:

"Can y’all handle this heat? Rih is locked and laced in her @savagexfenty with a purrfected pout in an XCLUSIVE shade of #GLOSSBOMBHEAT that will only be available at savagexfenty.com SOON.”

Rih's photos photos mark the Bad Gal's first collaboration between her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. The collab comes just weeks after the "Wild Thoughts" singer announced that Savage x Fenty will open it's own brick-and-mortar stores his year, with locations planned for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Rih shared the excited news about her upcoming physical stores with a tweet of a sample

"2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores! Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl.”

The official Savage X Fenty brand also spoke about the upcoming stores in a statement, sharing:

"On the heels of the brand’s incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets."

The exact dates for the Savage X Fenty physical stores have not been confirmed.

