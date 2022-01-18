Rihanna Shares Spicy Red Lingerie Pics Just In time For Valentines Day

Savage X Fenty's official Instagram page also shared the jaw-dropping pics, writing:

"Can y’all handle this heat? Rih is locked and laced in her @savagexfenty with a purrfected pout in an XCLUSIVE shade of #GLOSSBOMBHEAT that will only be available at savagexfenty.com SOON.”

Rih's photos photos mark the Bad Gal's first collaboration between her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. The collab comes just weeks after the "Wild Thoughts" singer announced that Savage x Fenty will open it's own brick-and-mortar stores his year, with locations planned for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Rih shared the excited news about her upcoming physical stores with a tweet of a sample

"2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores! Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl.”