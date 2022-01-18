Rihanna Shares Spicy Red Lingerie Pics Just In time For Valentines Day
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 18, 2022
Rihanna is all about her business and beauty these days. The billionaire songstress recently dropped a slew of hot and fiery photos of herself for her 117 million followers, while rocking a red lace bodysuit and matching fishnet tights from her Savage X Fenty collection, writing:
"Valentine’s Day is for me….but you can watch"
Savage X Fenty's official Instagram page also shared the jaw-dropping pics, writing:
"Can y’all handle this heat? Rih is locked and laced in her @savagexfenty with a purrfected pout in an XCLUSIVE shade of #GLOSSBOMBHEAT that will only be available at savagexfenty.com SOON.”
Rih's photos photos mark the Bad Gal's first collaboration between her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. The collab comes just weeks after the "Wild Thoughts" singer announced that Savage x Fenty will open it's own brick-and-mortar stores his year, with locations planned for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Rih shared the excited news about her upcoming physical stores with a tweet of a sample
"2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores! Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl.”
2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores! pic.twitter.com/KbAI937ZBx— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 7, 2022
The official Savage X Fenty brand also spoke about the upcoming stores in a statement, sharing:
"On the heels of the brand’s incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets."
The exact dates for the Savage X Fenty physical stores have not been confirmed.