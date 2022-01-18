Snowboarder Collides With Moose At Utah Ski Resort

By Ginny Reese

January 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

This is definitely something you don't hear about every day.

A snowboarder in Utah was taken to the hospital after colliding with a moose, reported Fox 13 Now. The incident took place at a Park City Mountain Resort.

The young male snowboarder was knocked out and treated by ski patrol. He was taken down to the base clinic for evaluation. Due to further complications, he was then taken to the hospital.

The snowboarder is said to now be recovering.

The Park City Mountain Resort is a private resort and has their own medical staff and facilities on site. Because of this, the local sheriff's office didn't have any additional information about the situation, nor did they have a report.

According to Utah wildlife officers, they have had to wrangle 13 moose this past week alone that have come in close contact with humans. Wildlife officers responded to 12 different reports of loose moose between January 8th and January 15th. Those reports involved 13 animals. Many of them took place near (-80 in Summit County.

