This Indiana Town Only Has 22 Residents

Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.

House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:

According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Indiana is River Forest.

River Forest has a population of just 22 residents, according to the 2010 census.

Here is what House Beautiful wrote about the state's tiniest town:

"You can tour this 12-acre town in no time."

River Forest is a town in Anderson Township, Madison County. The White River runs east to west along the northern border of this tiny town. As of the census of 2010, there were 22 people living in the town, nine households, and eight families.

