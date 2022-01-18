This Is The Best To-Go Dish In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

January 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't enjoy have a delicious meal prepared by a talented chef? However, as many people begin dining out more at their favorite restaurants, there are still some who would rather enjoy a great meal from the comfort of their own home. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best to-go dishes in each state, including one meal in South Carolina.

"...Amid the pandemic, takeout became special and a way to stay connected with favorite restaurants amid shutdowns and restrictions. Chefs mastered ways to prepare their best dishes in a to-go format. ... From expertly seasoned kabobs to taqueria-style eats and habit-forming sammies, these are some of the best to-go dishes in every state."

So which to-go dish was named the best in all of South Carolina?

Sweet Tea Chicken Biscuit from Toast All Day

Charleston's Toast All Day has plenty of traditional and innovative southern dishes, but its Sweet Tea Chicken Biscuit was named the best to-go meal in the entire state. Learn more about Longleaf Swine at their website. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best to-go dish in the state:

"Make your own bottomless mimosas at home and enjoy a lazy brunch. Toast All Day serves low-country classics, including New Orleans-style beignets and shrimp and grits served with Carolina-ground grits. For a signature dish that works just as good for breakfast as it does dinner, sweet tea glazed fried chicken is sandwiched in a fluffy biscuit. You can order it with an egg and cheese as well."

Check out the full report here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices