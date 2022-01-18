This Is The Best To-Go Dish In South Carolina

Who doesn't enjoy have a delicious meal prepared by a talented chef? However, as many people begin dining out more at their favorite restaurants, there are still some who would rather enjoy a great meal from the comfort of their own home. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best to-go dishes in each state, including one meal in South Carolina.

"...Amid the pandemic, takeout became special and a way to stay connected with favorite restaurants amid shutdowns and restrictions. Chefs mastered ways to prepare their best dishes in a to-go format. ... From expertly seasoned kabobs to taqueria-style eats and habit-forming sammies, these are some of the best to-go dishes in every state."

So which to-go dish was named the best in all of South Carolina?

Sweet Tea Chicken Biscuit from Toast All Day

Charleston's Toast All Day has plenty of traditional and innovative southern dishes, but its Sweet Tea Chicken Biscuit was named the best to-go meal in the entire state. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best to-go dish in the state:

"Make your own bottomless mimosas at home and enjoy a lazy brunch. Toast All Day serves low-country classics, including New Orleans-style beignets and shrimp and grits served with Carolina-ground grits. For a signature dish that works just as good for breakfast as it does dinner, sweet tea glazed fried chicken is sandwiched in a fluffy biscuit. You can order it with an egg and cheese as well."

Check out the full report here.