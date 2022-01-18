This Nevada Town Only Has 26 Residents
By Ginny Reese
January 18, 2022
Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.
House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:
"When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest!"
According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Nevada is Logan Creek.
Logan Creek has a population of just 26 residents, according to the 2010 census.
Here is what House Beautiful wrote about the state's tiniest town:
"Just a little more than two dozen residents get to take in the beautiful views of Lake Tahoe offered in this village."
Logan Creek is located along U.S. Route 50, north of Lakeridge and south of Glenbrook. It is a census-designated place and has a total area of just 1.8 square miles.
