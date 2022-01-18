This Nevada Town Only Has 26 Residents

Each state has some small towns sprinkled throughout. But, some of those town are seriously small.

House Beautiful compiled a list of each state's tiniest town. The website states:

According to House Beautiful, the tiniest town in all of Nevada is Logan Creek.

Logan Creek has a population of just 26 residents, according to the 2010 census.

Here is what House Beautiful wrote about the state's tiniest town:

"Just a little more than two dozen residents get to take in the beautiful views of Lake Tahoe offered in this village."

Logan Creek is located along U.S. Route 50, north of Lakeridge and south of Glenbrook. It is a census-designated place and has a total area of just 1.8 square miles.

