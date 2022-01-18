Washington Man Sitting In Stolen Car Smokes Meth In Front Of Cops

A Washington man was taken into custody after making a bold move in front of police officers among other alleged crimes, per KOMO.

Kennewick Police responded to the area of First Avenue and Quincy Street on early Sunday morning (January 17) about an unlicensed vehicle. When officers approached a 28-year-old male driver and asked him to get out of the car, he refused and asked if he could smoke first, according to police.

That's when the man lit a methamphetamine smoking device and kept puffing while cops kept asking him to exit the vehicle, reports say. The suspect then drove off but went over a hump at an intersection, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, authorities claim.

"The vehicle struck a parked car in a resident’s driveway and came to an uncontrolled stop in their front yard, fortunately missing the home where the homeowners were sound asleep inside," according to the police department on Facebook.

Police say the driver then tried fleeing on foot but was apprehended by authorities. Officers later determined the vehicle was stolen on January 10 out of Pasco, Washington.

The 28-year-old man, who lives in Kennewick, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and for suspicion of driving under the influence, police wrote.