Watch: Thieves Steal ATM Machine From Illinois Gas Station

Chicago Police are looking for thieves who stole an ATM from a gas station in Hyde Park.

According to CBS 2, police say four thieves entered a gas station located at the 5100 block of South Lake Park Avenue just before 4:20 a.m. and stole an ATM by ripping it from the ground.

In a surveillance video, you can see the suspects slam themselves against the machine to try and detach it from the floor. Then, they kick and body slam the machine until it eventually unbolts from the ground.

Once they successfully ripped the machine from its bolts, they can be seen on camera dragging the machine out from the gas station and loading it into a black SUV parked outside.

A similar situation happened just last week on the city's northside where an ATM was also stolen.

David Tente, an ATM security expert with the ATM Industry Association, told CBS 2 that situations like this are rising across the country as fraud protection on ATMs has become more advanced.

"Time is a criminal's enemy," Tente noted.

The thieves were dressed in dark clothing with masks over their faces and wearing gloves.

As of now, police are still searching for the suspects and no arrests have been made.