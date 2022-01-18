Zamboni Causes Explosion At Kentucky Ice Rink

An ice resurfacing machine caused an explosion at an ice skating rink in Kentucky over the weekend.

Employees at the Lexington Ice Center were replacing a propane tank on an ice resurfacing machine Saturday when a leak caused an explosion, according to WKYT. There was no damage to the ice rink and nobody was injured, ice center co-owner David Christopher said.

In a video shared on Twitter by @HeyBarber, you can see patrons skating on the ice when an explosion goes off in a nearby room. The ice skaters quickly moved off the ice.

WKYT said the fire department and gas company were called to the scene. Lexington Ice Center is now open for business again after closing Saturday. The ice center was allowed to reopen Sunday, but stayed closed due to winter weather.

According to KIRO 7, the ice resurfacing machine was not made by Zamboni.