2 North Carolina Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Restaurants In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

January 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has their favorite restaurant they go back to over and over again, but sometimes it's nice to branch out and try something new. Fortunately, there's no shortage of incredible restaurants around the Tar Heel State, from affordable to extravagant.

Yelp released its ninth annual Top 100 U.S. restaurants list for 2022 and plenty of amazing eateries snagged a spot on the list, including two restaurants right here in North Carolina. Here's how the list was curated:

"To create Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

So which North Carolina restaurants are among the best in the country?

  • No. 18: Machete in Greensboro
  • No. Harvest Grill in Dobson

According to Yelp, each visit to Machete is a special occasion as the creative menu often changes based on the seasonal ingredients available for the New American cuisine. Some of the most popular dishes include the Duck Wings, Roasted Cauliflower, Sirloin and even the Charcuterie board. Machete is located at 600 C Battleground Avenue in Greensboro. Learn more at their website.

Harvest Grill, the upscale farm-to-table bistro at Shelton Vineyards, also serves a variety of New American cuisine. Some of the most popular dishes include the Burnt End Egg Rolls, Grilled Chicken and Crab Cakes. Harvest Grill is located at 230 Cabernet Lane in Dobson. Learn more at their website.

Check out Yelp's full list of the Top 100 Restaurants here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices