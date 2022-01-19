2 North Carolina Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Restaurants In The U.S.

Everyone has their favorite restaurant they go back to over and over again, but sometimes it's nice to branch out and try something new. Fortunately, there's no shortage of incredible restaurants around the Tar Heel State, from affordable to extravagant.

Yelp released its ninth annual Top 100 U.S. restaurants list for 2022 and plenty of amazing eateries snagged a spot on the list, including two restaurants right here in North Carolina. Here's how the list was curated:

"To create Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

So which North Carolina restaurants are among the best in the country?

No. 18: Machete in Greensboro

No. Harvest Grill in Dobson

According to Yelp, each visit to Machete is a special occasion as the creative menu often changes based on the seasonal ingredients available for the New American cuisine. Some of the most popular dishes include the Duck Wings, Roasted Cauliflower, Sirloin and even the Charcuterie board. Machete is located at 600 C Battleground Avenue in Greensboro. Learn more at their website.

Harvest Grill, the upscale farm-to-table bistro at Shelton Vineyards, also serves a variety of New American cuisine. Some of the most popular dishes include the Burnt End Egg Rolls, Grilled Chicken and Crab Cakes. Harvest Grill is located at 230 Cabernet Lane in Dobson. Learn more at their website.

Check out Yelp's full list of the Top 100 Restaurants here.