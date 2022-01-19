25-Ounce Glitter Bomb Mimosa Dubbed The 'Biggest Mimosa In Arizona'

Ditch the typical 6-ounce champagne flute and upgrade to a 25-ounce mimosa.

Hash Kitchen in Arizona is serving up the state's "biggest mimosa" — the Mega Glitter Bomb Mimosa. It's a 25-ounce flute filled with an entire bottle of champagne and your flavor of choice: orange, kiwi, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple or peach. Then, glitter cotton candy is added for a special shiny effect and it's topped with fresh fruit and a giant pinwheel straw.

The cotton candy glitter is totally edible, Hash Kitchen's Director of Operations Allison Gamberg told KGUN.

"The edible glitter is FDA approved from a company that specializes in making edible glitter. It is completely safe! Non-toxic and makes [the mimosa] look beautiful!" she said.