25-Ounce Glitter Bomb Mimosa Dubbed The 'Biggest Mimosa In Arizona'

By Dani Medina

January 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ditch the typical 6-ounce champagne flute and upgrade to a 25-ounce mimosa.

Hash Kitchen in Arizona is serving up the state's "biggest mimosa" — the Mega Glitter Bomb Mimosa. It's a 25-ounce flute filled with an entire bottle of champagne and your flavor of choice: orange, kiwi, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple or peach. Then, glitter cotton candy is added for a special shiny effect and it's topped with fresh fruit and a giant pinwheel straw.

The cotton candy glitter is totally edible, Hash Kitchen's Director of Operations Allison Gamberg told KGUN.

"The edible glitter is FDA approved from a company that specializes in making edible glitter. It is completely safe! Non-toxic and makes [the mimosa] look beautiful!" she said.

According to Hash Kitchen's menu, the Mega Glitter Bomb Mimosa is $26. You can also get your mimosa fix with the restaurant's craft mimosas or mimosa flight. If mimosas aren't your cup of tea, Hash Kitchen is also home to "Arizona's original Bloody Mary bar," where you can customize your own cocktail.

Hash Kitchen has five locations across Arizona:

  • Phoenix: 4315 E. Indian School Road
  • Chandler: 2855 W. Ray Road
  • Scottsdale: 8777 N. Scottsdale Road
  • Scottsdale: 14838 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.
  • Peoria: 9780 W. Northern Ave. #1110
