3 Kentucky Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Places To Eat In The US

There's hardly anything better than sitting down at a local restaurant and enjoying a meal with family and friends. And, some restaurants just provide a much better atmosphere with tastier meals than others.

Yelp compiled a list of the 100 best places to eat in the entire United States for 2022. Yelp states:

"Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US."

Three Kentucky restaurants made the list.

The highest placing restaurant in Kentucky came in at number 16. It was Cultured in Louisville. One Yelp reviewer said:

"Cheese, wine, an adorable patio, friendly staff—what’s not to love? Cultured is my kind of place. Locally owned and operated, delicious selection of cheese, meats and all of the accouterments beautifully arranged on a tray, wine, beer, bourbon and more!"

Further down the list, CASK Southern Kitchen and Bar in Louisville landed at number 73. Bully Barbecue in La Grange came in at number 89.

Click here to check out the full list of the top 100 best places to eat in the US.