Alana Haim And Kelly Clarkson Bond Over A Shared Embarrassing Experience

Alana Haim has been making the talk show rounds for her role in Paul Thomas Anderson's latest movie Licorice Pizza, and while her acting debut is an interesting subject to discuss there's no getting around the subject of her musical career. During a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop star asked the Haim member to recall her "craziest moment" onstage.

Without hesitation, Alana began telling a story about how she and her sisters all decided to wear leather pants while on tour. “These pants had no give. I remember specifically right before the show, because it was our last show, we packed everything up and it was already on the bus, so I had no other clothes," she explained. "I don’t know what I did, but I might have got low or something and the back of my pants just completely split open.”

After a verbal gasp, Kelly Clarkson interjected: “This has happened to me! ‘Since U Been Gone’ music video! My whole a** was hanging out. Whole a**, not even just a little. It was like, big ol’ butt. Just a big ol’ behind.”

When asked what she did next, Alana revealed that she just kept playing. “I was on stage, and I was like, ‘Oh OK, I’ll just run off stage and come back on with new pants,’ but I realized that I had packed everything and it was far away. I just kept going and I didn’t turn around.”

“We have different size a**es, that’s not a possibility for me," Kelly said with a laugh.

“I just was like, ‘If I get through this, it’ll be fine. I’m just going to get through it. I’ve never been more stiff in my whole life," Alana continued. "I kept going, but it was terrible. I will never wear leather pants on stage again.”

“But here’s the thing: You might have never turned around, but the rest of the band and crew…” Kelly insinuated before Alana finished the thought: “Oh yeah, they got a show. They got the best ticket in the house.”

Haim plan to hit the road for a North American tour this spring, and it's safe to say leather pants will not be part of the wardrobe this time around.

See Alana and Kelly's full conversation above.