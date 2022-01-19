Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Minnesota

A lucky winner in Minnesota is now a million dollars richer after playing a Minnesota Lottery game.

According to a news release from the official Minnesota Lottery website, a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Big Lake.

The numbers were drawn on Friday (January 14). The ticket matched all five numbers, which were 05, 08, 13, 22 and 48, with a Mega Ball of 25.

The winning ticket was sold at a Holiday Station Store located at 281 Jefferson Blvd in Big Lake.

No one won the jackpot in Friday night's drawing. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, your ticket must match all five white-ball numbers plus the Mega Ball.

To participate in the Mega Millions Lottery game, you can purchase a ticket for $2.

If interested in participating in other Minnesota Lotteries, the next Minnesota Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $62 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $376 million, and Lotto America has an estimated jackpot of $6 million.

For more information on the Minnesota Lottery, you can check out the official Minnesota Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.