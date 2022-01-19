Check Your Tickets! Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Wisconsin

A Wisconsin resident has won a million dollars while playing the Lottery's Powerball game.

According to a news release from the official Wisconsin Lottery website, a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Spooner.

The ticket matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball drawn on Monday (January 17). The winning numbers were 09, 24, 35, 46 and 65, with a Powerball number of 22.

The ticket was sold at the Spooner Marathon located at 730 s. River Street in Spooner.

"I hope the winner is someone who really needs it. Lottery tickets are popular in our store. We sell a lot of scratch games, but we sell quite a bit of Powerball too," Tiffany Nutt, Spooner Marathon Store Manager, told the Wisconsin Lottery.

All Wisconsin retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 get a two-percent incentive.

Spooner Marathon will receive $20,000 from the winning Powerball ticket sale.

If interested in participating in other Wisconsin Lotteries, the next Wisconsin Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $62 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $376 million, and the next Megabucks drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.2 million.

