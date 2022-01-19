Chris Daughtry's Daughter Cause Of Death Revealed

Chris Daughtry's daughter's cause of death has been revealed. As TMZ reports, Hannah Daughtry died from suicide by hanging, while under the influence of narcotics.

The 25-year-old had been struggling with mental health and addiction, Chris and his wife Deanna explained, and was the victim of abusive relationships. "We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track," they said.

The morning of her death, Hannah contacted her parents in fear for her life, claiming her boyfriend Bobby Jolly had physically abused her; however, police quickly determined that her death was not a homicide.

After the devastating news broke, Chris shared an emotional tribute to Hannah on Instagram. "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken," he wrote alongside a photo of his daughter. "I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family."

"Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss," he continued. "Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

Hannah and her brother Griffin are Deanna's children from a previous relationship. Chris and Deanna share 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James together. The American Idol alum canceled his tour in wake of the tragedy.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.