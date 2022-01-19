Fans Outraged Over WWE Superstar's Name Change

By Jason Hall

January 19, 2022

WWE Announces Matches With Tyson Fury And Cain Velasquez At Crown Jewel Event
Photo: Getty Images

Numerous wrestling fans were outraged over an apparent name change to one of WWE's top developmental superstars.

Former NXT UK champion WALTER defeated Roderick Strong in the main event of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday (January 18) night before grabbing a microphone and declaring that the winner of the match was "Gunther."

The name change alone would have caused a stir among wrestling fans familiar with WALTER's work in numerous European promotions -- including NXT's United Kingdom brand -- but a discovery hours prior to his post-match promo is what really caused the outrage.

On Tuesday, Fightful reported WWE filed to trademark "Gunther Stark" for entertainment purposes on January 13, which numerous Twitter users pointed out was the name of a Nazi Germany U-boat commander during World War II.

Critics were unaware that the "Gunther" moniker would be given to WALTER, who is Austrian, until the former NXT UK champion declared himself as such during NXT 2.0's final minutes of airtime, leading to speculation that the full name would eventually be used.

Keith Lee, a former NXT champion who was recently among the more than 80 former WWE superstars released by the company last year, criticized the name change to his longtime friend and former colleague.

"Man....if what I'm hearing is real.....Poor Walter," Lee tweeted.

Wrestling podcaster Kenny Majid also responded to the revealed name change, acknowledging a previous tweet in which he joked that the "Gunther Stark" trademark was intended for WALTER, noting that "I truly believed that I was in fact kidding" at the time.

Numerous others shared critical responses to the name change both for its obvious offensive ties and being what many viewed as an unnecessary move regardless.

WALTER signed with WWE in 2019 and spent the majority of his tenure competing on the NXT UK brand, before debuting on NXT 2.0 in the United States earlier this month.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices