Fans Outraged Over WWE Superstar's Name Change

Numerous wrestling fans were outraged over an apparent name change to one of WWE's top developmental superstars.

Former NXT UK champion WALTER defeated Roderick Strong in the main event of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday (January 18) night before grabbing a microphone and declaring that the winner of the match was "Gunther."

The name change alone would have caused a stir among wrestling fans familiar with WALTER's work in numerous European promotions -- including NXT's United Kingdom brand -- but a discovery hours prior to his post-match promo is what really caused the outrage.