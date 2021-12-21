Wrestling Fans Angered By Vince McMahon's Comment On 'RAW'

WWE chairman Vince McMahon angered wrestling fans with an in-character comment that hit too close to home during the December 20 episode of Monday Night RAW.

McMahon, who is currently involved in a hesitant mentorship angle with rising star Austin Theory, credited Theory for attacking Finn Balor backstage, but chastised him for losing his match against Balor and threatened to fire him.

"I enjoy firing people," McMahon said. "I especially enjoy firing people just before the holidays. It gives me a warm feeling in my stomach like I just had a really good meal."

The "I enjoy firing people" line stood out to numerous wrestling fans who shared their displeasure on social media amid WWE's decision to release more than 80 in-ring competitors in 2021, leading to "Vince McMahon" trending on Twitter through the Tuesday (December 21) morning after RAW aired.