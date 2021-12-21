Wrestling Fans Angered By Vince McMahon's Comment On 'RAW'

By Jason Hall

December 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

WWE chairman Vince McMahon angered wrestling fans with an in-character comment that hit too close to home during the December 20 episode of Monday Night RAW.

McMahon, who is currently involved in a hesitant mentorship angle with rising star Austin Theory, credited Theory for attacking Finn Balor backstage, but chastised him for losing his match against Balor and threatened to fire him.

"I enjoy firing people," McMahon said. "I especially enjoy firing people just before the holidays. It gives me a warm feeling in my stomach like I just had a really good meal."

The "I enjoy firing people" line stood out to numerous wrestling fans who shared their displeasure on social media amid WWE's decision to release more than 80 in-ring competitors in 2021, leading to "Vince McMahon" trending on Twitter through the Tuesday (December 21) morning after RAW aired.

Several others, however, defended McMahon for portraying an on-screen character in the way he's negatively perceived, noting that he's done so for decades.

WWE's last round of multiple releases came in November when eight wrestlers were released, bringing the total for 2021 to 83.

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was also recently released earlier this month after reports that he refused to attend rehab, which Hardy and family members have publicly denied.

Since February, WWE has released on-screen talent from its RAW, SmackDown and/or NXT shows during every month of 2021 excluding September.

Taya Valkyrie, who competed for WWE's NXT brand as 'Frankie Monet' prior to being included in an earlier round of releases, bashed the company following the release of her husband, John Morrison, in November.

"Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent," Valkyrie tweeted. "You love pro wrestling, spending your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don't care about us. Talent or fans."

Former NXT champion Samoa Joe was among an early round of post-WrestleMania releases in April before eventually behind rehired in June.

Several other notable releases included former WWE Universal Champions Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, as well as former NXT Champions Aleister Black (now Malakai Black), Keith Lee and Andrade (now Andrade El Idolo) -- who was granted his requested release -- and Ruby Riott (now Ruby Soho)

Black, El Idolo and Soho have all since been signed and featured in prominent roles for competitor All Elite Wrestling.

A full list of released WWE talent (prior to Hardy's release) can be found at WrestlingInc.com here.

