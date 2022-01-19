How You Can Help Design Utah's New State Flag

By Dani Medina

January 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A new initiative is underway in Utah to help with the state flag redesigning process.

Governor Spencer Cox and Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson launched the "More Than A Flag" campaign Wednesday and designated January 19 as "More Than A Flag Day" to jumpstart the idea process. State officials passed a bill in 2021 to begin the process to redesign Utah's state flag.

The campaign will "ask for ideas about the symbols and colors that would best represent all of us on a new state flag," Ellen Weist, spokesperson for the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement, told KSLTV.

“More than a Flag is an opportunity to think about what unites us as Utahns. I believe this conversation can help us come together. A new flag can help us reframe our ideas of what’s important and to remind us that our state’s greatest days are still ahead," Cox said.

According to KSLTV, Utahns can submit designs for the new state flag through April 30. Based on submissions, professional artists will create designs by May 30. A month later, a subcommittee will review the submissions. On July 31, finalists will be selected for Utahns to vote on with an August 31 deadline. On September 15, the three final designs will be presented to the governor, lieutenant governor and Utah Legislature to decide which flag to adopt as the new state flag.

