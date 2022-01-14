2 Utah Schools Blasted For Saying Students With COVID Can Return To Class

Two Utah schools are facing backlash after sending an email Thursday night that said students who tested positive for COVID-19 could return to school.

Here's what part of the email said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune:

Students who tested positive or declined testing will be allowed to return to school and participate in activities as of tomorrow, Friday January 14. If your student is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, we urge you to keep your child home for a minimum of five days and to wear a mask for an additional five days upon returning to school. Teachers will continue to be flexible with students during this time.

Screenshots of the messages from the high schools made the rounds on social media and parents were furious.

Two hours after the emails were sent, the Davis School District reversed its stance on the COVID-19 protocols at Layton High and Woods Cross High. The updated statement was written with "further consultation with state leaders and health department officials," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Jenny Johnson, spokeswoman for the Utah Department of Health, decried the schools' guidance, stating, "The answer is no. If you test positive, the guidance is that you stay home for at least five days."

Reason for confusion in the emails comes from a "Test to Stay" program that was recently suspended by state leaders in which schools would test students with parent permission. Under the program, students who tested negative could keep going to class. Those who tested positive or refused to test were to stay home. Because the program was suspended, principals at Layton High and Woods Cross High said "because the state has dropped the program, participation and results from Test to Stay events at the two schools this week could no longer be upheld," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Davis Superintendent Reid Newey told The Salt Lake Tribune in a statement the emails from the two high schools were "a mistake," and cited the "rapidly changing landscape caused by the omicron variant."