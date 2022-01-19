When Every Time I Die announced their breakup earlier this week, it was notable that singer Keith Buckley's name was left out of the statement. The news wasn't all too surprising to fans who've been keeping up with the band and Keith's recent social media interactions; however, the way it all went down was still a little jarring.

The night of the announcement, Buckley addressed his former bandmates' words with a screenshot of an official legal letter of separation on behalf of the other four members but didn't give a statement of his own. After taking a couple days to articulate his thoughts, the singer shared a lengthy statement on Twitter that tells his side of the story.

"this is my Truth. read it if you want to know it," he captioned the post.

"There is absolutely no hate in my heart when I say that whatever is going on with the guys from now on is between them and their God," Keith began his message before detailing his own experiences, beginning with overhearing his brother Jordan discussing that he wanted to replace him in the band before Keith left tour to "protect" his mental health.

When he got home, the frontman tried to reach out to his bandmates to talk things out but claims his requests were "dismissed or outright ignored."

After sticking it out for their annual Christmas shows, Keith was then hit with the aforementioned legal letter without a warning and "immediately lawyered up." The separation agreement was paired with a cease and desist, barring Keith from using the band name on any promotional materials. On January 5, he received an offer from "the members of Every Time I Die" allowing him to find new bandmates and continued playing as ETID, as long as his former bandmates received payment for his continued use of the name and likeness.

"The thing is, being given the band back and/or replacing them was not something I was interested in doing at this point in my life. Also, I do not see ETID as anything other than these specific members. I declined the offer on Jan. 6," Keith wrote.