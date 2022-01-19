Megan Thee Stallion Tackles Wildlife & Cheetos In Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl Ad

In the 35- second clip, the Grammy Award winning college graduate shows up to set in a red tracksuit, enjoying a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, when a security guard checks her in and starts a few allergy-related questions. The questions start off innocent, inquiring about whether or not Meg is allergic to cats. Then things took a turn when the security guard asked the star if she's allergic to to deer, fox, bears, water buffalo, or sloths, adding:

"You’re comfortable around crocodiles, right?”

The Super Bowl spot marks the first time Frito-Lay has promoted two brands in one ad. Last year's Cheetos ad featured Shaggy and his smash hit "It Wasn't Me", while MC Hammer was the star of the brand's 2020 spot. The news comes days after Megan's beau Pardi Fontaine addressed breakup rumors regarding the couple, sharing:

"Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give **** a story so they made one … we really been on it double time.”

The brand has yet to reveal additional details of the Cheetos-Doritos ad. Check out the full teaser above.