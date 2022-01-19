Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox last week, and instead of keeping the happy news to themselves they both personally announced their engagement on social media, MGK showing of the gorgeous double ring he gave his fiancé, and the actress sharing a video of the whole proposal. Though it's not uncommon for celebrities to share news like this themselves, the rapper-turned-rocker admitted that he made a conscious decision "to control the narrative."

“We released [the video] to control the narrative. As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!" MGK explained during a recent interview with Vogue. “But yeah, I didn’t expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.”

Elsewhere in the interview, MGK divulged that his fiancé's ring is adorned with thorns “so if she tries to take it off, it hurts…”

“Love is pain!” he exclaimed.

In addition to the thorns, the unique double ring features an emerald and diamond (Fox and MGK's birthstones, respectively). “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment," he explained. "It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine…The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet… And then it forms an obscure heart.”

As if planning a wedding won't keep him busy enough this year, MGK also recently revealed that he plans to drop two new albums in 2022.