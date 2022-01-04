Happy New Year: Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He's Dropping Two Albums In 2022

Fans who were planning to ring in the new year with born with horns may have been disappointed when the album didn't end up coming out on New Year's Eve, but Machine Gun Kelly more than made up for it by revealing that he's not only releasing that project this year, but he's dropping another one too.

"i know the rumor was i was dropping the album new year’s eve…but see you in 2022" he tweeted on December 31. A couple days later, he followed it up with: "two albums this year."

MGK first announced born with horns back in August and gave fans a taste of what to expect with its lead single "papercuts."

See his tweets below.