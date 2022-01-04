Happy New Year: Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He's Dropping Two Albums In 2022

By Katrina Nattress

January 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images North America

Fans who were planning to ring in the new year with born with horns may have been disappointed when the album didn't end up coming out on New Year's Eve, but Machine Gun Kelly more than made up for it by revealing that he's not only releasing that project this year, but he's dropping another one too.

"i know the rumor was i was dropping the album new year’s eve…but see you in 2022" he tweeted on December 31. A couple days later, he followed it up with: "two albums this year."

MGK first announced born with horns back in August and gave fans a taste of what to expect with its lead single "papercuts."

See his tweets below.

In October, the rapper-turned-rocker gave fans some more details about his Tickets to My Downfall follow-up. “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he said at the time. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

Though we now know born with horns and its successor are both arriving sometime this year, MGK hasn't revealed exactly when we can expect new music.

Machine Gun Kelly
