Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton's Birthday With Cute 'Hannah Montana' Clip

It’s Dolly Parton’s birthday, and Miley Cyrus took to Instagram with a sweet memory to celebrate the iconic country artist. Cyrus posted a throwback video of Parton's appearance on an episode of Hannah Montana.

The sound of a ringtone kicks off the clip, and Cyrus follows the sound and says, “uh, Aunt Dolly, I think your hair’s ringing.” Parton reaches into her hair and responds, “well, honey, when your pants are as tight as mine, you gotta have somewhere to put your phone.” It’s a moment that Cyrus remembers as “one of the many invaluable lessons learned from [Dolly Parton],” she captioned with a heart. “Happy Birthday Aunt Dolly!” Watch the throwback scene here: