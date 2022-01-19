Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton's Birthday With Cute 'Hannah Montana' Clip
By Kelly Fisher
January 19, 2022
It’s Dolly Parton’s birthday, and Miley Cyrus took to Instagram with a sweet memory to celebrate the iconic country artist. Cyrus posted a throwback video of Parton's appearance on an episode of Hannah Montana.
The sound of a ringtone kicks off the clip, and Cyrus follows the sound and says, “uh, Aunt Dolly, I think your hair’s ringing.” Parton reaches into her hair and responds, “well, honey, when your pants are as tight as mine, you gotta have somewhere to put your phone.” It’s a moment that Cyrus remembers as “one of the many invaluable lessons learned from [Dolly Parton],” she captioned with a heart. “Happy Birthday Aunt Dolly!” Watch the throwback scene here:
It’s not the first time Cyrus has publicly gushed over the legendary country artist. When Parton was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2021, Cyrus wrote of the country music icon, in part: “Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career—she’s also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values. At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian. She’s also the world’s most impeccably purposeful walking contradiction, having developed her iconic look after being inspired by the town tramp. Now she’s known as a saintly, even godlike, figure.”
Parton has marked tons of successes throughout her career, and she’s gearing up for her next album release. Parton debuted her first single off of Run, Rose, Run, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” on Friday (January 14). The rest of the album is set to release on March 4, followed by a novel — which Parton co-authored with best-selling author James Patterson — on March 7. Parton will also team up with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams again for the Run, Rose, Run album release, offering her “Dolly’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie” flavor. Some of the proceeds will go to The Imagination Library, Parton’s literacy program, and Jeni’s will also offer an exclusive edition of the digital album, which includes a bonus track, according to a press release.
Parton previously explained that “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” is a song about “running towards a future… I am so pleased to finally share the first song from this exciting new album with all of you!”